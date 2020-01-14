JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 261, total in custody 379.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Stacey Colleen McDonald, 43, 5800 block of Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 7:01 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
• Landon Patrick Hill, 37, homeless. Booked 9:25 a.m. Saturday, two counts of contempt of court, child support.
• Robert Earl Brown Jr., 45, 1200 block of Sunnymead Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:14 a.m. Saturday, interference with the reporting of a crime, two counts of failure to appear, contempt of court and invasion of privacy.
• Lisa Michelle Perez, 28, 2000 block of Norwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:16 p.m. Saturday, possession of paraphernalia, operator never licensed and failure to appear.
• Corey M. Webb, 32, 1200 block of Busby Road, Lapel. Book 4:56 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery with a child present and no serious injury and domestic battery.
• Michael Edward Robeton IV, 25, homeless. Booked 5:49 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Ashley Michelle Sayre, 32, 3600 block of Duberry, Indianapolis. Booked 3:47 a.m. Sunday, auto theft.
• Cameron Patrick Cook, 25, 100 block of North Broadway Street, Summitville. Booked 3:56 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• John Johnson Lanier, 22, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:28 a.m. Sunday, battery with no injury on a law enforcement officer.
• Dale Allan Ziegler, 43, 2300 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 6:38 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Laci Danielle Tilson, 30, homeless. Booked 12:07 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Alishia Nicole Smith, 36, 200 block of East Sigler Street, Frankton. Booked 5:51 p.m. Sunday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Michael Jay McCune, 60, homeless. Booked 8:13 p.m. Sunday, aggravated battery, battery with no/minor injury, criminal recklessness and murder.
• Michael Edward Robeton, 52, 2600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 1:49 a.m. Monday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.