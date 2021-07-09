Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Wednesday through Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Caleb B. Moe, 30, Elwood, booked at 10:16 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery, operating a vehicle never licensed and driving with a suspended license.
• Jeremy Alex Morris, 28, Alexandria, booked at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday, forgery.
• Chelsey Nicole Moe, 25, Elwood, booked at 10:43 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Matthew Stephen Glover, 33, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:53 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Derric Vance Patton, 38, Indianapolis, booked at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, battery, confinement and interference with reporting of a crime.
• Richard TC Lester, 28, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of domestic battery, invasion of privacy and failure to appear.
• Keith Alan Woodcock, 30, 900 block of College Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday, driving with a suspended license.
• Natisha Jena Jones, 29, Indianapolis, booked at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Brandon Max Goodman, 30, 900 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 5:47 p.m., contempt of court.
• Gregory Neal Medley, 47, Scottsdale, Kentucky, booked at 6 p.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Joseph Dewey Mosley III, 30, 200 block of West County Road 375 North, Anderson, booked at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of court commitment.
• Standel Zysean Bobo, 18, Pendleton Juvenile Correction facility, booked at 7:13 p.m., battery.
• Anthony Jay Carter, 46, Hartford City, booked at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and violation of probation.
• Lee Howard Jr., 42, Alexandria, booked at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of community corrections.
• Jennifer Fair Baldwin, 45, Tipton, booked at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia and false informing.
• John W. Moyer, 54, 5000 block of West County Road 400 North, Anderson, booked at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Gary Lee Stone, 61, Alexandria, booked at 12:55 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeffrey Matthew Robinson, 45, Elwood, booked at 2:18 a.m. Thursday, three counts of invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, false informing and operator license violation.
• Robert Dean McKinzie, 26, 3000 block of South County Road 380 East, Anderson, booked at 3:40 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Samatha Elaine Collier, 23, 700 block of College Drive, Anderson, booked at 3:51 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Shawn A. Welker, 41, 2400 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson, booked at 5:29 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery, failure to appear and hold for in-home detention.
• James Wallace Myers II, 41, Chesterfield, booked at 9:56 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Thomas M. Nichols, 52, 2800 block of Deerfield Run Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, vicarious sexual gratification.
