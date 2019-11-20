Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 257, total in custody 385.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Justin David Walls, 35, 400 block of East Dewald Street, Fort Wayne. Booked 9:19 a.m. Monday, carrying a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement, false informing, driving while suspended, prior, operator never licensed and carrying a handgun without a license with a conviction within 15 years.
• Jeremy Michael Johnson, 42, 700 block of South Clinton Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:24 a.m. Monday, domestic battery with a child present, no serious injury; strangulation; and batter with injury to someone younger than 14 by someone older than 18.
• Cameron Conner Daughhetee, 19, 4300 block of Red Deer Court, Anderson. Booked 1:23 p.m. Monday, theft.
• Chelsey Lynn Parks, 24, 1100 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 4:06 p.m. Monday, forgery.
• Jaeniqua Lache Byrd, 25, 600 block of West 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked 5:07 p.m. Monday, forgery.
• Diarra Nicole Wright, 22, homeless. Booked 5:29 p.m. Monday, forgery.
• Jaime Jo Jackson, 41, 1800 block of Poplar Street, Anderson. Booked 5:37 p.m. Monday, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and theft.
• Angelina Marie Smith, 33, 1500 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:26 p.m. Monday, theft.
• Maya Lynn Faulstich, 21, 2300 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 8:38 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Stephanie Lee Weaver, 19, 2336 Fawn Circle, Anderson. Booked 8:40 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Danyell JS Carter, 22, 3700 block of Forest Terrace, Anderson. Booked 1:17 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• John Wesley Brisco, 56, 900 block of Madison Street, Frankton. Booked 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
