Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 192, total in custody 242.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• David Ray Shirley Jr., 42, 3500 block of Hamilton Place, Anderson. Booked 12:19 p.m. Sunday, contempt of court, child support.
• Jessica Lynn Carter, 32, 4200 block of Mellen Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:57 p.m. Sunday, probation violation.
• Mickale Isaiah Bridgeman, 21, 8000 block of Pebble Creek Court, Indianapolis. Booked 11:44 p.m. Sunday, robbery.
• Joshua Omery Charles Couch, 36, 1200 block of East Sigler Street, Frankton. Booked 1:20 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy and driving while suspended, prior.
• Joshua Omery Charles Couch, 34, 1600 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 2:19 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Amber Dawn Monce, 27, homeless. Booked 3:34 am. Monday, battery with no injury on a law enforcement officer, false informing and resisting law enforcement.
• Brooklyn Marie Jenkins, 21, 900 block of Copper Saddle Bend, Fortville. Booked 6:11 a.m. Monday, sex crime, sexual misconduct with a minor, and disseminating matter harmful to minors.
• Michael Dewayne Hawkins, 29, 1800 block of East Eight Street, Anderson. Booked 7:17 a.m. Monday, false informing, driving while suspended, prior, and two counts of failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.