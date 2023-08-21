These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jaiveonce Printice Jones, 21, 1400 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 1:51 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Ashton Thomas Starrett, 24, Lebanon, booked at 2:20 p.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
Richard Herbert Pinkham, 48, Indianapolis, booked at 2:24 p.m. Friday, probation violation.
Brian Allen Rigsby, 43, Alexandria, booked at 2:40 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
William Eugene Glesing III, 41, New Palestine, booked at 3 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Cherie Nicole Kraus, 35, 1200 block of East 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:10 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Breon Malik Davenport, 25, 1600 block of West 13th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:51 p.m. Friday, two counts of court commitment.
Richard Allen McGill Jr., 44, 2300 block of Monroe Street, Anderson, booked at 5:02 p.m. Friday, two counts of failure to appear.
Brandi Renee Bogard, 36, Lafayette, booked at 10:37 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine and hold for another jurisdiction.
Darius Allen Pipes, 40, Indianapolis, booked at 4:53 a.m. Saturday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Marvin Samuel Calixto-Lopez, 23, Alexandria, booked at 6:11 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Lloyetta Suzanne Beal, 42 Indianapolis, booked at 4:39 a.m. Sunday, two counts of theft of a firearm, two counts of possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
Jeremiah J. Scarberry, 45, 6700 block of West Ind. 32, Anderson, booked at 10:32 a.m. Sunday, residential entry and criminal mischief.
Jordan Maurice Rainey, 27, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson, booked at 1:44 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.
Michael Robert Coleman, 46, Indianapolis, booked at 5:14 p.m. Sunday, dealing cocaine, obstruction of justice and hold for another jurisdiction.
Scott Michael Purdy, 46, 3300 block of East County Road 200 South, Anderson, booked at 9:06 p.m. Sunday, residential entry, two counts of invasion of privacy and probation violation.