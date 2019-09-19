Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 295, total in custody 401. The following people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Timothy Aaron Donoghue, 41, of the 3500 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
• Lance Mathew Cooper, 22, of the 8200 block of South Shady Trail Drive, Pendleton. Booked at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
• Trista Renea Thompson, 30, of the 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday, four counts of court commitment.
• Joey Lee Guffey, 23, of the 2400 block of North Street Road, New Castle. Booked at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, theft and check fraud: bad check.
• Keith Bernard Swain, 56, of the 400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, carry handgun without license.
• Crystel Nicole Myers, 35, of the first block of East Lincoln Street, Greenfield. Booked at 1:54 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Beonica Marie Johnson, 55, of the 1600 block of West 15th Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday, trafficking with an inmate.
• Douglas Edward Stephenson, 54, of the 900 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:13 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• McKay Lyndon-Buddy Gray, 25, of the 2800 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:33 a.m. Wednesday, four counts of court commitment.
• Brian Gerell Rashad Jackson, 28, of the 400 block of East 35th Street, Anderson. Booked at 4:46 a.m. Wednesday, trafficking with an inmate and hold for 10-day probation violation.
• Michelle Dawn Hughes, 42, of the 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Samantha Janae Cooper, 31, of the 3700 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, failure return lawful detention, violation community corrections and violation of probation.
• Cris Laron Greer, 28, of the 1900 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:53 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
