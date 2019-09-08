JAIL LOG
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Megan Lavaughn Henderson, 31, 2100 S, 24th Street, Elwood. Booked 9:28 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Holly Kay Shaul, 32, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:31 a.m. Friday, criminal trespass and failure to appear.
• Patricia Wheeler, 58, 1200 block of Favorite Street, Anderson. Booked 9:58 a.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Amy Marilyn Hughes, 55, 2500 block of East County Road 450 North, Anderson. Booked 10:02 a.m. Friday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Malakai Matias Braxton, 29, 2700 block of Horton Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:57 a.m. Friday, counterfeiting.
• Tyler Jay Navarrete, 18, homeless, booked 1:35 p.m. Friday, battery, injury to corrections/penal officer.
• Jerrod Dee Basham King, 29, 2300 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 2:58 p.m. Friday.
• Paige Danielle Decker, 28, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:17 p.m. Friday, two counts of violation of Drug Court.
• Corey Lee Smith, 28, 3000 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 7:24 p.m. Friday, attempted burglary and attempted theft.
• Christopher Eugene O’Sullivan, 36, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:11 p.m. Friday, two counts of criminal trespass.
• Jeremy Keith Young, 47, 300 block of Laurel Street, Pendleton. Booked 1:29 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction; operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating while intoxicated.
• Donald Ray Wofford Jr., 36, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 1:59 a.m. Saturday, violation of work release.
• Philip Hofer, 31, 300 block of East 66th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:34 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Jason William Krieger, 30, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:54 a.m. Saturday, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Emmanuel Del Mcelroy, 51, 1400 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 5:50 a.m. Saturday, habitual traffic offender.
• Adam Edward Purnell, 24, 1400 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:49 a.m. Saturday, intimidation.
