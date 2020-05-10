These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michael Shane Parke-Puckett, 38, 400 block of West Broadway Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:15 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Tristan Rawlings Floyd, 34, 300 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 4:42 p.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
• Mark A. Davis. 56, 2200 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 5:03 p.m. Friday, intimidation and possession of legend drug or precursor.
• Jeffrey Allen Burlage, 60, 1800 block of Greenwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:19 p.m. Friday, pointing a firearm and intimidation.
• Damon Jeffrey Hughes, 31, 2700 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 10:17 p.m. Friday, possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joan Darlene Berry, 41, 1000 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 12:38 a.m. Saturday, disorderly conduct.
• Aaron Lee Jarvis, 38, 1400 block of Ford Street, Lapel. Booked 12:44 a.m. Saturday, violation of suspended sentence and violation of probation.
• Jamiey Lynn Hammer, 43, homeless. Booked 1:33 a.m. Saturday, sex offender registration violations, violation of suspended sentence and escape.
• Kellie Terese Theiss, 28, 2600 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:35 a.m. Saturday, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jennifer Danielle Giselbach, 32, 2400 block of Sunset Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 8:31 a.m. Saturday, possession of syringe, possession of legend drug or precursor and possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
The Jail Log is published daily in The Herald Bulletin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.