Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 178, total in custody 248.
These people were booked into the jail Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Colton Ryan Hieatt, 26, 13500 block of North County Road 400 East, Alexandria. Booked 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• John Allen Wallace, 45, 2400 block of Briar Road, Anderson. Booked 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, obstruction of justice.
