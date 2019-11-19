NEWS OF RECORD
Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 264, total in custody 396.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Mark T. Wade, 42, 11300 block of Greenfield Avenue, Noblesville. Booked 7:31 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated.
• Jesse Lee Howerton, 28, 1300 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 6:06 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear and three counts of contempt of court.
• Duane Thomas Hurst, 39, 400 block of Meridian Street, Ingalls. Booked 6:32 p.m. Sunday, theft.
• George Edward Crull, 59, 200 block of East Berry Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:12 p.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Steven Michael Husted, 23, 800 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:42 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Edwin Sonny Roman III, 33, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 8:22 p.m. Sunday, violation of work release.
• Michael Mariano Geeter, 24, 2200 block of Silver Street, Anderson. Book 8:37 p.m. Sunday, disorderly conduct.
• Mason Storm Phipps, 19, 1500 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 8:47 p.m. Sunday, public intoxication and possession of synthetic or lookalike drug.
• Kyle Matthew Buster, 29, 1000 East Washington Street, Indianapolis. Booked 12:36 a.m. Monday, possession of syringe.
• Marven Djuante Lemock, 36, 3900 block of Champions Court, Anderson. Booked 12:37 a.m. Monday, contempt of court and resisting law enforcement.
• Austin Riley Richardson, 21, 100 block of North Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:49 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.