Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 258; total in custody, 309.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kenneth Calvin Buckley, 44, 300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:57 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Joshua Calvin Dillon, 24, 400 block of North County Road 500 East, Chesterfield. Booked 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, official misconduct and child seduction.
• Ian Mitchell Howell, 35, 2100 block of East County Road 100 North, Anderson. Booked 10:27 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Cole Allen Belser, 24, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Jonathon Daniel Baker, 33, 300 block of West 33rd Street, Anderson. Booked 3:43 p.m. Wednesday, two counts violation of probation.
• Cameron Eric Barnett, 34, 1700 block of North Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, possession of paraphernalia and intimidation.
• Tori Lynn Scruggs, 43, 1400 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 6:58 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• April Sue Williams, 37, 2500 block of Cayuga Trail, West Lafayette. Booked 7:07 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Morgan Renee Negri, 32, 900 block of Ellington Circle, Greenwood. Booked 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Blythe Paige Anderson, 34, 1400 block of Woodscliff Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:53 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jessica Lynn Ogden, 31, 5800 block of Laurel Street, Indianapolis. Booked 1:16 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Glenn David Guyle Jr., 44, 2100 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 1:44 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Jaleen Jamal Jones, 23, 3100 block of East 10th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:07 a.m. Thursday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Isiah Assalam Johnson, 29, 1300 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:21 a.m. Thursday, three counts failure to appear.
• Daniel Bailey Wallace, 25, 200 block of Ivy Lane, Anderson. Booked 3:31 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Brooke A. Jeffus, 35, 100 block of South Prairie View Road, West Des Moines, Iowa. Booked 5:27 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
