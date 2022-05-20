Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Brittany Nicole Hardwick, 28, Indianapolis, booked at 12:43 a.m., Wednesday, failure to appear.
Kaylin Paige Sparkman, 23, 100 block of Henry Street, Anderson, booked at 12:58 a.m., Wednesday, violation of probation and hold for parole violation.
Jessica Danielle Marie Ash, 31, 1700 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:27 a.m., Wednesday, violation of probation.
Anthony Dwayne Craig Jr., 37, 6300 block of south Scatterfield Road, Anderson, booked at 5:55 a.m., Wednesday, domestic battery.
Lacey Anne Cox, 42, 2700 block of George Street, Anderson, booked at 8:56 a.m., Wednesday, failure to appear.
Jeffrey Scott Kirby, 58, Pendleton, booked at 9:59 a.m., Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Dustin A. Golliher, 36, Knightstown, booked at 11:29 a.m., Wednesday, failure to appear.
Michael Aaron Hill, 39, Muncie, booked at 11:56 a.m., Wednesday, violation of sanctions.
Jonathan Jason Prudhomme, 24, Elwood, booked at 12:03 p.m., Wednesday, domestic battery and strangulation of a pregnant woman.
Demetrius Sheron McCory, 37, 500 block of Broadway, Anderson, arrested at 2:35 p.m., Wednesday, court commitment.
Daron Kareem Griffin, 25, 2800 block of E. 21st Street Lane, booked at 4:11 p.m., Wednesday, counterfeiting and two counts of theft.
Robert E. Rusk, 60, Chesterfield, booked at 6:33 p.m., Wednesday, intimidation, pointing a firearm, strangulation and two counts of domestic battery.
Kevin L. Brown, 19, 700 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 7:38 p.m., Wednesday, auto theft.
Billy Gene Payne Jr., 41, Elwood, booked at 8:09 p.m., Wednesday, habitual traffic offender, operating a vehicle without fiscal responsibility, four counts of hold for probation violation.
Keesha Crystal Green, 39, 2500 block of Harvest Moon Court, Anderson, booked at 9:42 p.m., Wednesday, violation of sanctions.
Rudy Robles Jr., 30, Westville, booked at 10:02 p.m., Wednesday, domestic battery, confinement, interference with the reporting of a crime.
Morgan Lee Blair, 28, 800 block of West 13th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:32 a.m., Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Jaiveonce Printice Jones, 19, 1400 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 4:07 a.m., Thursday, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun without a license.
Joshua David Roach, 34, Greenfield, booked at 7:15 a.m., Thursday, neglect of a dependent.