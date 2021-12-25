Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Cory Robert Simms, 24, 2400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 8:48 a.m. Thursday, violation of continuum sanctions.
Brandon Aaron Vaughn, 37, 400 block of East 35th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:36 a.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention and two counts of violation of work release.
Jason Brody Pierce, 42, Alexandria, booked at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, fraud and theft.
James Randall Sizelove, 57, Summitville, booked at 5:26 p.m. Thursday, theft, official misconduct and conflict of interest.
Aaron Matthew Flecker, 32, Alexandria, booked at 8:21 p.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine.
Elmer Ernesto Duarte, 47, Fort Wayne, booked at 9:10 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, habitual traffic offender and hold for another jurisdiction.
Skyler Wayne Coats, 24, Maimisburg, Ohio, booked at 1:51 a.m. Friday, three counts of failure to appear and possession of marijuana.
Laronica Sharee Vance, 42, Muncie, booked at 3:28 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and hold for another jurisdiction.
