Coverdale farm in herd reporting
FRANKTON — Robert Coverdale & Family of Frankton recently re-enrolled in the American Angus Association whole-herd reporting system, MaternalPlus, as a commitment to making genetic improvements in lifetime cow herd productivity.
MaternalPlus is a voluntary, inventory-based reporting system that collects additional reproductive trait data to provide Angus breeders and their customers the information they need to make effective selection decisions. To date, more than 90 breeders have completed MaternalPlus enrollment.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.