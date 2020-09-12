Coverdale farm in herd reporting

FRANKTON — Robert Coverdale & Family of Frankton recently re-enrolled in the American Angus Association whole-herd reporting system, MaternalPlus, as a commitment to making genetic improvements in lifetime cow herd productivity.

MaternalPlus is a voluntary, inventory-based reporting system that collects additional reproductive trait data to provide Angus breeders and their customers the information they need to make effective selection decisions. To date, more than 90 breeders have completed MaternalPlus enrollment.

The Herald Bulletin

