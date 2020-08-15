Jottings Bell named Cornerstone CEO
MUNCIE — Allison K. Bell, daughter of the late newscaster Steve Bell and his late wife Joyce Bell, joined Cornerstone Center for the Arts in Muncie as president and chief executive officer on Aug. 3.
Bell and her team of directors will host classes in-person and virtually in areas of music, art, dance, theatre and wellness.
The nearly 100-year old Gothic building owned by Cornerstone Center for the Arts has been open on a limited basis since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
