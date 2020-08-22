JOTTINGS
BSU honors Jordan Pridemore
MUNCIE — Educational consultant Jordan Pridemore has earned the Ball State University 2020 Teachers College Young Alumni Award.
Administered by the Ball State University Foundation, the award recognizes a recent graduate, age 40 or under, for outstanding early career achievement.
Pridemore, who lives in Anderson, is a literacy consultant and has recently been working in a collaborative partnership with Equitable Education Solutions. Before becoming a consultant, Pridemore was a secondary literacy specialist in school improvement and Title programs with the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE).
She graduated from Ball State in 2012, having majored in English education.
Pridemore started her career in Anderson Community Schools, where she taught English for five years and was appointed as co-chair of the language arts department, even though she was among the youngest faculty members.
