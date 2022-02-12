Goar awarded gold stars at The Citadel
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Asher Goar of Anderson is one of more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2021 semester.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieve a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.
The Herald Bulletin
