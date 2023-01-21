Kelli Huth returns to BSU in community engagement
MUNCIE — Kelli Huth will rejoin Ball State University as associate vice president for community engagement, effective Jan. 17, Dr. Charlene Alexander, chief strategy officer, announced. Ms. Huth succeeds Delaina Boyd, who retired from Ball State in December after 32 years of service.
In her new role, Ms. Huth will advance the university’s overarching community outreach and engagement efforts while developing, directing and managing programs and services designed to create a cohesive university infrastructure that supports mutually beneficial campus and community partnerships, with a special emphasis on local and regional organizations. In addition, she will serve as the external designee in matters related to community engagement.
“We are ecstatic to bring Kelli back to our university to help drive our Office of Community Engagement,” Dr. Alexander said. “For more than 100 years, Ball State University has prioritized serving Muncie, the East Central Indiana region, and the State of Indiana. Having worked and lived in the area previously, Kelli will be able to hit the ground running in her new role as we continue to develop and strengthen our partnerships with our friends and neighbors in and around Muncie.”
Ms. Huth, who worked at Ball State in various roles from 2008-18, most recently served as the director for the Center of Civic Engagement at Binghamton University, and has more than 15 years of community engagement in higher education experience.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to return and serve the Ball State community,” Ms. Huth said. “I have a deep history with this university working with community organizations across the state of Indiana, and look forward to building on the relationships already established while searching for new opportunities to expand our community outreach through motivating, empowering, and celebrating colleagues and community partners.”
Ms. Huth’s experience at Ball State includes roles with the Building Better Communities Fellows — first as program coordinator 2008-11, then as director 2011-15. She then served as the director of immersive learning 2015-18.
Ms. Huth began her career with the Cosanti Foundation in Mayer, Ariz., where she served as public relations coordinator and workshop and international internship coordinator 2003-06. She also was a faculty member at Ivy Tech Community College 2007-08, where she taught courses in critical thinking.
Ms. Huth, who earned her bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Anderson University, earned her master’s degree in executive development for public service from Ball State in 2013.