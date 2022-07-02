Troopers honored at annual ceremony
INDIANAPOLIS — On June 24, the Indiana State Police held its annual awards ceremony. The ceremony honored and recognized individuals from around the state for their dedication to service, bravery, and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana.
There were 53 enforcement personnel and three civilians honored, including two troopers from the Pendleton District.
• Trooper Joshua Bayly: Pendleton District Trooper of the Year.
Bayly was recognized as the 2021 Indiana State Police Pendleton Post Trooper of the District. This is the second time that Bayly has received this honor in his career, with the first being in 2020.
The award is given annually to the trooper that personifies integrity, professionalism, and a well-rounded work ethic. Bayly was selected by the command staff at the Pendleton Post for his dedication to his job, traffic and criminal enforcement, community involvement, exemplary leadership, and other services provided by an officer that exceeds department expectations.
Bayly has worked for the Indiana State Police for nine years and is assigned to patrol in Randolph, Wayne, and Union counties.
• Trooper Jacob Ridgway: Pendleton District DUI Award.
Ridgway received the Indiana State Police Pendleton District DUI Award for his commitment to removing impaired drivers from the Indiana roadways.
In 2021, Ridgway led the Pendleton Post in impaired driving arrests. Ridgway is also an expert in drug recognition and utilizes this skill to make the roads of Indiana safer for its citizens. Ridgway exemplifies the professionalism and integrity expected of the Indiana State Police trooper.
Ridgway has worked for the Indiana State Police for six years and is assigned to patrol in Randolph, Wayne, and Union Counties.
