Winners named for members’ art show
PENDLETON — Winners of the Pendleton Artists Society’s Members Show were announced at their First Friday event on July 7.
Karen Fisher was judge.
First-place winners received $100, second place $50, third place $30 and People’s Choice $20.
The show will continue through Aug. 2 at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., during business hours Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Winners (with photo information):
• First place: Sandy Hall, “Rubens Chair” — oil
• Second place: Aaron McDermott, “Skycamore” — oil
• Third place: Greg Gerald, “How Bout Dem Apples” — acrylic
• People’s Choice: Sherry Boram, “Bits and Pieces” — fiber art
Other winners included:
Merit Award: Diana Darling, “Field of Dreams” — watercolor; Greg Gearld, “Flowers at the Recital” — mixed media; Joan Valente, “Lucky Am I” — oil.
Honorable mention: Vernon Bedel, “Fabulous Fish” — stoneware; Ellen Shaw, “101 Dalmatians “ — mixed media, Dalmatian Jasper & Copper; Linda McKean, “Balloons” — mixed media.
The Herald Bulletin