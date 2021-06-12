May competes in Miss Indiana
ZIONSVILLE — On Wednesday, 69 young women who are leaders in their communities throughout Indiana will gather in Zionsville, for the first time in two years, to begin competition for more than $60,000 in scholarships and the titles of Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen 2021.
Three nights of preliminary competition on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings will culminate in the Miss Indiana Final Competition on Saturday, June 19.
Winners will go on to compete for the titles of Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.
One of those competing is Miss White River is Madeline May, 25, of Pendleton. A graduate of the University of South Florida, her talent is piano and her social impact initiative is, “Here Comes the Sunscreen: Skin Cancer Prevention.”
The Herald Bulletin
