Jackson receives Courage Award
PENDLETON — Pendleton Correctional Facility Warden Dushan Zatecky has presented the Courage Award to Lt. J.C. Jackson.
Jackson is a unit team lieutenant responsible for offenders in protective custody in a hospital setting and for offenders with special care needs. Offenders in these settings require a higher level of attention to their everyday needs, which Jackson attends to in a professional manner with minimal need for supervisory assistance.
Other duties Jackson oversees include facility pest control within the 33-acre walled facility, as well as the outside dormitory and other buildings.
Correctional Industrial Facility honors contributors
PENDLETON — The Correctional Industrial Facility recently had three contractual staff members recognized for being key contributors to the facility. Wexford’s Yvonne Miller-Borsodi, Oakland City’s Nora Sallows and Aramarks’ Cindy Wright were all honored with the Key Contributor Award.
The award recognizes contractual staff members who demonstrate exceptional teamwork and routinely go above and beyond what is required of them on a daily basis. The three staff members who were honored represent food service, education and health care, three departments that are vital to the facilities operations.
All three of these individuals have stepped up during the recent COVID-19 pandemic, whether it is ensuring meals are prepared at the last minute for quarantined offenders, pitching in as a clerical assistant in custody or monitoring offenders where necessary.
Bivens named president of Exchange Club
ANDERSON — The Anderson Noon Exchange Club installed Paula Bivens as its 71st president at The Edge on Tuesday.
Madison County Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Clayton Whitson was the guest speaker for the local service club’s special event.
The Herald Bulletin
