Horning joins American Angus Association
ANDERSON — Grant Horning of Anderson is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, reports CEO NMark McCully.
Junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
Wolverton, Trine cheer attend nationals
ORLANDO, Fla. — Trine University cheerleading traveled to Florida to compete in this year's Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) College Cheerleading Nationals and returned home with an impressive runner-up finish.
Kylie Wolverton of Pendleton, majoring in exercise science/pre physical therapy at Trine, is part of the team.
Trine was the only institution from Indiana that was able to compete in the championship in person rather than virtually.
Crist receives Ball teaching award
MUNCIE — Ball Brothers Foundation recently awarded its 2021 Excellence in Teaching Award to Melissa Crist, an English and journalism teacher at Daleville Jr./Sr. High School.
As part of the award, Crist earns a BBF grant totaling $17,500 for her district, school ,classroom and professional development.
Finalists for this year’s award were Brittany Garrett (Daleville Elementary School) and Eli Jones (Burris Laboratory School). The finalists each received a grant totaling $1,500 from the foundation.
