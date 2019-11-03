Pendleton resident honored by Ball State business college
MUNCIE — Ball State University graduate and Pendleton resident Katherine Ittenbach was recently honored with the Award of Achievement by the Miller College of Business.
Ittenbach, who graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree in 2012, works as the president of SMARI, a market research firm in Indianapolis. She supports Ball State as a board member for the MBA program, and sits on the board of directors for the Indianapolis War Memorials Foundation.
The Award of Achievement recognizes achievements of Miller College alumni who hold positions of responsibility and demonstrate professional success.
