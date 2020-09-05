Pendleton trooper rises to detective
PENDLETON — Pendleton District Trooper Mark Hanna was promoted to detective at the Pendleton Post.
Hanna, a six-year member of the Indiana State Police, was chosen for his new position based upon a competitive selection process, according to a press release from ISP.
Hanna, who is from Markleville, graduated from Pendleton Heights High School in 2009 and Ball State University in 2013. He then graduated from the Indiana State Police Academy in May 2014 and was assigned to the Pendleton District, where he has served as a road trooper assigned to Wayne, then Henry and Rush counties.
Hanna has served the Pendleton District as a firearms instructor, crash reconstruction investigator and as a member of the tactical intervention platoon.
Austin promoted at Juvenile Facility
PENDLETON — Warden Mike Minthron and Deputy Warden Chris Blakey of the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility announced the promotion of Drew Austin to the position of youth development sergeant.
Austin began his career at the juvenile facility in August 2006. Most recently he has worked in the Making a Change Unit and is also trained to operate the facility’s Main Control. He is also certified to teach at the Making a Change Academy and the Joint Understand Cooperation Program, which help teach the juveniles how to make better decisions.
Austin is also trained as a field training officer.
4 troopers honored for years of service
PENDLETON — Four Pendleton District troopers were recently honored for achieving 25 years of service with the Indiana State Police. Master Troopers Chris Noone, Ron Halbert, Dave Preston and Andy Byers were each awarded certificates and a pin to be worn on their uniforms at a ceremony in Indianapolis.
Noone graduated from Elwood High School in 1989 and Indiana State University in 1993 with a degree in criminal justice. He graduated from the Indiana State Police Academy on June 4, 1995, and was assigned to the Pendleton District as a road trooper, where he still serves today.
Halbert graduated from Indiana Christian Academy in Anderson in 1988 and from Anderson University in 1993 with a degree in criminal justice. He was assigned to the Redkey District in June 1995 after graduating from the Indiana State Police Academy. In 2006 he was assigned to the ISP Drug Enforcement Section and in 2013 was promoted to detective at the Pendleton District, where he still serves.
Preston graduated from Southwood High School in Wabash County in 1990, and Anderson University in 1994 with a double major in criminal justice and physical education. He graduated from the Indiana State Police Academy on June 4, 1995, and was assigned to the Pendleton District where he has spent his entire career. Preston is currently serving as a detective.
Byers graduated from South Central High School in Union Mills in 1988 and then in 1993 from Cincinnati Bible College with a degree in general studies. Byers, who was assigned to the Redkey District in 1995, worked as a road trooper there until 2000 when he was assigned to the Indiana State Police Crimes Against Children Unit. In 2009 he transferred back to the Redkey District as a detective, then in 2013 went to the ISP Strategic Planning Section. In 2015 he transferred back to the Pendleton District where he serves as a detective.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.