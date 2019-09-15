LAPEL — Lapel High School held its homecoming on Sept. 6 during the football game against North Decatur. Festivities included a parade through town Friday as well as dress-up days, class competition games, school picnic and dance through the week.
Cole Alexander and Courtney Buck were named homecoming king and queen.
Pictured here is the Homecoming Court.
In front row are Gracee Pehl, Courtney Buck, Megan Sundheimer, Zoe Freer, Anna Willis, Emma Jackley and Hallie Wilkins.
Back row are Tyler Wooldridge, Cole Alexander, Hunter Morris, Jesse McCurdy, Ben Manning, Noah Hudson and Tyler Dollar.
