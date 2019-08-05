Monday, Aug. 5
Anderson
• Madison County Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Alexandria
• Board of Works, 5:30 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.
• City Council, 6 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.
Ingalls
• Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
Markleville
• Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory Board, 6 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.
Pendleton
• Fall Creek Regional Waste District development committee, 9:30 a.m., Administration building, County Road 650W.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.