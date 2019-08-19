Monday, Aug. 19
Anderson
“Becoming a Habitat for Humanity homeowner," an informational session, 6 p.m., Delaware Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Alexandria
• Board of Works, 5:30 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.
• City Council, 6 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.
Daleville
• Public meeting on virtual schools, 6 p.m., Daleville Community Schools, 14300 W. Second St.
Edgewood
• Town Council, 5 p.m., Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave.
Ingalls
• Redevelopment Committee, 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
Middletown
• Shenandoah School Corp. board, 7 p.m., administration office, 5100 N. Raider Road.
Notices of local public meetings and events should be sent to Let's Meet, The Herald Bulletin, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson, IN 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
To view and post more local events in the community's online calendar, visit heraldbulletin.com/events.
