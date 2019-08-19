LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Monday, Aug. 19

Anderson

“Becoming a Habitat for Humanity homeowner," an informational session, 6 p.m., Delaware Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Alexandria

• Board of Works, 5:30 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.

• City Council, 6 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.

Daleville

• Public meeting on virtual schools, 6 p.m., Daleville Community Schools, 14300 W. Second St.

Edgewood

• Town Council, 5 p.m., Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave.

Ingalls

• Redevelopment Committee, 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

Middletown

• Shenandoah School Corp. board, 7 p.m., administration office, 5100 N. Raider Road.

