SUNDAY 

Anderson

• Lafayette Township Fire Department open house, 2-7 p.m., 3235 N. 100W.

MONDAY 

Anderson

• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

Daleville

• School board, 6 p.m., boardroom, superintendent's office, 14300 W. Second St.

Fairmount

• Collective Bargaining Hearing of Madison-Grant Teachers Association and the Administration of the Madison-Grant United School Corp. meeting, 6:15 p.m., 11580 S.E. 00 W.

Ingalls

• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

TUESDAY

Anderson

• Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, 6 p.m., Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St., Room 110.

Orestes

• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 14 E. Oak St.

WEDNESDAY

No listings.

THURSDAY

No listings.

FRIDAY 

No listings.

SATURDAY 

No listings.

