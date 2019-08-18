MONDAY
Anderson
• “Becoming a Habitat homeowner," informational session, 6 p.m., Delaware Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Alexandria
• Board of Works, 5:30 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.
• City Council, 6 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.
Daleville
• Public meeting on virtual schools, 6 p.m., Daleville Community Schools, 14300 W. Second St.
Edgewood
• Town Council, 5 p.m., Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave.
Ingalls
• Redevelopment Committee, 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
Middletown
• Shenandoah School Corp. board meeting, 7 p.m., administration office, 5100 N. Raider Road.
TUESDAY
Anderson
• Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting, 5:30 p.m., 282 Airport Road.
Middletown
• Town Council, 7 p.m., Municipal Building Public Meeting Room.
Pendleton
• Vision Conversations, 6-8:30 p.m., Gallery 119, 119 N. State St.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
• Senior Citizens Committee meeting, 3-4 p.m., Economic Development Conference Room 105, City Hall Building.
THURSDAY
Anderson
• Commodity Is As Commodity Does, 8-10 a.m., Flagship Enterprise Center, 2705 Flagship Drive. Hosted by Learn SMART.
FRIDAY
No listings.
SATURDAY
No listings.
Notices of local public meetings and events should be sent to Let's Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
