TODAY
Anderson
• Anderson Township Advisory Board, 6 p.m. Anderson Township Trustee's office, 2828 S. Madison Ave.
• Anderson Community Development Corp., 9:15 a.m., Economic Development Conference Room 105, City Hall, 120 E. Eighth St.
Lapel
• Vision Conversations, 6-8:30 p.m., Lapel Order of the Eagles, 110 E. Ninth St.
Middletown
• Shenandoah Education Association and Shenandoah School Corp. meeting, 4 p.m., administration office boardroom, 5100 N. Raider Road.
Pendleton
• Fall Creek Regional Waste District board of trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, County Road 650 West.
Notices of local public meetings and events should be sent to Let's Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
