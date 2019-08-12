LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Monday, Aug. 12

Anderson

• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Madison County Commissioners, 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

Alexandria

• School board meeting, 7 p.m., Alexandria Community School Corporation Central Office, 202 E. Washington St.

Daleville

• Daleville Community Schools board, 6 p.m., boardroom, Superintendent's Office, 14300 W. Second St.

Elwood

• North Madison County Public Library System board of trustees, 4:30 p.m., Elwood Public Library.

Ingalls

• Ingalls Redevelopment Commission, 6 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

• Ingalls Utility Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

