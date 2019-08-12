Monday, Aug. 12
Anderson
• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Madison County Commissioners, 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Alexandria
• School board meeting, 7 p.m., Alexandria Community School Corporation Central Office, 202 E. Washington St.
Daleville
• Daleville Community Schools board, 6 p.m., boardroom, Superintendent's Office, 14300 W. Second St.
Elwood
• North Madison County Public Library System board of trustees, 4:30 p.m., Elwood Public Library.
Ingalls
• Ingalls Redevelopment Commission, 6 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
• Ingalls Utility Board, 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
Notices of local public meetings and events should be sent to Let's Meet, The Herald Bulletin, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson, IN 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
