Tuesday, Aug. 6
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building. 120 E. Eighth St.
• Anderson Redevelopment Commission, 5 p.m. first-floor conference room, Anderson City Building.
Middletown
• Town Council, 7 p.m., Municipal Building Public Meeting Room.
Notices of local public meetings and events should be sent to Let's Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
