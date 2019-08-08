TODAY
Anderson
• Public meeting of the Public Defender Board, approximately 4:30 p.m.; hearing room C, Madison County Government Center.
• Economic Development Commission, 4:30 p.m. first floor conference room, Anderson City Building.
• Anderson City Council, 7 p.m., council chambers, Anderson City Building.
Notices of local public meetings and events should be sent to Let's Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.