Anderson
Anderson Campus Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College, regular board meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ivy Tech Anderson Campus, 815 E. 60th St.
Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting, 5:30 p.m., 282 Airport Road.
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m., Municipal Building Public Meeting Room.
Pendleton
Vision Conversations, 6-8:30 p.m., Gallery 119, 119 N. State St.
