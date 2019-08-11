LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Monday

Anderson

• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Madison County Commissioners, 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

Alexandria

• School board meeting, 7 p.m., Alexandria Community School Corporation Central Office, 202 E. Washington St.

Ingalls

• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

Tuesday

Anderson

• Madison County Council, 9 a.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., room 503, Anderson City Building

Alexandria

• Park Board, 6 p.m., Alexandria City Hall, 125 N. Wayne St.

Wednesday

Markleville

• Adams Township Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.

Thursday

Anderson

• Anderson Township Advisory Board, 6 p.m. Anderson Township Trustee’s office, 2828 S. Madison Avenue.

Pendleton

• Fall Creek Regional Waste District board of trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, County Road 650 West.

Friday

No listings

Saturday

No listings

Notices of local public meetings and events should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

