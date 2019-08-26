MONDAY
Anderson
• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Daleville
• School board, 6 p.m., boardroom, superintendent's office, 14300 W. Second St.
Fairmount
• Collective Bargaining Hearing of Madison-Grant Teachers Association and the Administration of the Madison-Grant United School Corp. meeting, 6:15 p.m., 11580 S.E. 00 W.
Ingalls
• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
