MONDAY

Anderson

• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

Daleville

• School board, 6 p.m., boardroom, superintendent's office, 14300 W. Second St.

Fairmount

• Collective Bargaining Hearing of Madison-Grant Teachers Association and the Administration of the Madison-Grant United School Corp. meeting, 6:15 p.m., 11580 S.E. 00 W.

Ingalls

• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

