Monday, Dec. 9
Alexandria
• Alexandria Community Schools, 7 p.m., 200 W. Washington St.
Anderson
• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Madison County Board of Commissioners 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
• Blue Christmas ceremony, East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.
Frankton
• Town Council, 6 p.m., Frankton Police Station, 108 E. Sigler St.
Ingalls
• Redevelopment Committee, 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
