Monday, Dec. 9

Alexandria

• Alexandria Community Schools, 7 p.m., 200 W. Washington St.

Anderson

• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Madison County Board of Commissioners 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

• Blue Christmas ceremony, East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.

Frankton

• Town Council, 6 p.m., Frankton Police Station, 108 E. Sigler St.

Ingalls

• Redevelopment Committee, 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

