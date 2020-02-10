Monday, Feb. 10
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m. council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Ninth St.
• Madison County Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Edgewood
• Town Council, 5 p.m., Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave.
Elwood
• North Madison County Public Library System Board of Trustees, 4:30 p.m., Elwood Public Library.
Ingalls
• Utility Board, 6:30 p.m.; Town Council, 7 p.m.; Redevelopment Commission, 7:45 p.m.; 308 N. Meridian St.
Lapel
• Lapel Town Council special meeting, 7:30 p.m., Lapel Town Hall, 825 N. Main St.
