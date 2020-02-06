LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Let’s Meet

THURSDAY

Pendleton

• South Madison Community Schools board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Recommended for you