FRIDAY
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Safety, noon, council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Anderson Plan Commission, 4:30 p.m., council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Safety, noon, council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Anderson Plan Commission, 4:30 p.m., council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.