LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

MONDAY 

Anderson

• City building is closed for Presidents Day

• Madison County offices closed for Presidents Day

TUESDAY 

Anderson

• Ivy Tech Community College Anderson Campus Board of Trustees regular board meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ivy Tech Anderson Campus, 815 E. 60th St.

• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting, 5:30 p.m., second floor conference room, Anderson Municipal Airport Terminal Building, 282 Airport Road.

WEDNESDAY 

Anderson

• Board of Directors meeting of East Central Indiana Solid Waste District, 10 a.m., district office, 2031 Mounds Road.

• Senior Citizens Committee, 3-4 p.m., Room 105, Economic Development Conference Room, Anderson City Building.

THURSDAY 

Lapel

• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles 4323, 110 E. Ninth St.

Pendleton

• School board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.

FRIDAY

No listings.

SATURDAY

No listings. 

Tags

Recommended for you