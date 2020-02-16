MONDAY
Anderson
• City building is closed for Presidents Day
• Madison County offices closed for Presidents Day
TUESDAY
Anderson
• Ivy Tech Community College Anderson Campus Board of Trustees regular board meeting, 8:30 a.m., Ivy Tech Anderson Campus, 815 E. 60th St.
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Board of Aviation Commissioners meeting, 5:30 p.m., second floor conference room, Anderson Municipal Airport Terminal Building, 282 Airport Road.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
• Board of Directors meeting of East Central Indiana Solid Waste District, 10 a.m., district office, 2031 Mounds Road.
• Senior Citizens Committee, 3-4 p.m., Room 105, Economic Development Conference Room, Anderson City Building.
THURSDAY
Lapel
• Town Council meeting, 7 p.m., Lapel Eagles 4323, 110 E. Ninth St.
Pendleton
• School board meeting, 7 p.m., Administrative Service Center, 203 S. Heritage Way.
FRIDAY
No listings.
SATURDAY
No listings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.