MONDAY
Anderson
• Legislative Review presented by the League of Women Voters of Anderson & Madison County, the Anderson Public Library, and Madison County Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m. p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Anderson Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Madison County Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Daleville
• Daleville Community Schools board, 6 p.m., boardroom, superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
