Let’s Meet
SATURDAY
Lapel
• Meet-and-greet with Republican candidate for coroner, Noah Bozell, 3 p.m., The Station, 1020 N. Main St. (just north of Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home).
SATURDAY
Lapel
• Meet-and-greet with Republican candidate for coroner, Noah Bozell, 3 p.m., The Station, 1020 N. Main St. (just north of Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home).
Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.