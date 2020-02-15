LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Let’s Meet

SATURDAY

Lapel

• Meet-and-greet with Republican candidate for coroner, Noah Bozell, 3 p.m., The Station, 1020 N. Main St. (just north of Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home).

