Monday, Dec. 2
Alexandria
• Board of Works, 5:30 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.
• City Council, 6 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.
Ingalls
• Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
Markleville
• Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory Board, 6 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.
Pendleton
• Fall Creek Regional Waste District development committee, 9:30 a.m., Administration building, County Road 650 West.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Anderson Park Board, 4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Anderson Plan Commission, 5 p.m., council chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Middletown
• Town Council, 7 p.m., Municipal Building Public Meeting Room.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Anderson
• Public Defender Board, 4 p.m., Hearing Room C, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Frankton
• Park Board, 6 p.m., 108 E. Sigler St.
