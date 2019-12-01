LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Monday, Dec. 2

Alexandria

• Board of Works, 5:30 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.

• City Council, 6 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.

Ingalls

• Planning Commission, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

Markleville

• Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory Board, 6 p.m., Adams Markleville Fire Station, 7457 S. 200E.

Pendleton

• Fall Creek Regional Waste District development committee, 9:30 a.m., Administration building, County Road 650 West.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Anderson

• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Anderson Park Board, 4:30 p.m., council chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Anderson Plan Commission, 5 p.m., council chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

Middletown

• Town Council, 7 p.m., Municipal Building Public Meeting Room.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Anderson

• Public Defender Board, 4 p.m., Hearing Room C, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Frankton

• Park Board, 6 p.m., 108 E. Sigler St.

