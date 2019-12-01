Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.