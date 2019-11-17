LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

MONDAY

Anderson

• Civilian Review Board, 6 p.m., first-floor conference room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

Alexandria

• Board of Works, 5:30 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.

• City Council, 6 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.

Edgewood

• Town Council, 5 p.m., Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave.

Ingalls

• Redevelopment Committee, 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

TUESDAY

Anderson

• Health Commission meeting, 9 a.m., Economic Development Conference Room, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

Ingalls

• Ingalls Town Council, special meeting, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

Middletown

• Town Council, 7 p.m., Municipal Building Public Meeting Room.

WEDNESDAY

Anderson

• Board of directors meeting, 10 a.m., East Central Indiana Solid Waste District office, 2031 Mounds Road.

• Senior Citizens Committee meeting, 3-4 p.m., Economic Development Conference Room 105, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Problem Solving Courts graduation, 7 p.m., Anderson City Building Auditorium, 120 E. Eighth St.

THURSDAY

Pendleton

• Fall Creek Regional Waste District board of trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, County Road 650 West.

FRIDAY

No listings.

