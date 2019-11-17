MONDAY
Anderson
• Civilian Review Board, 6 p.m., first-floor conference room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Alexandria
• Board of Works, 5:30 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.
• City Council, 6 p.m., Alexandria Municipal Building, 125 N. Wayne St.
Edgewood
• Town Council, 5 p.m., Edgewood Town Hall, 3405 Nichol Ave.
Ingalls
• Redevelopment Committee, 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
• Health Commission meeting, 9 a.m., Economic Development Conference Room, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Ingalls
• Ingalls Town Council, special meeting, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
Middletown
• Town Council, 7 p.m., Municipal Building Public Meeting Room.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
• Board of directors meeting, 10 a.m., East Central Indiana Solid Waste District office, 2031 Mounds Road.
• Senior Citizens Committee meeting, 3-4 p.m., Economic Development Conference Room 105, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Problem Solving Courts graduation, 7 p.m., Anderson City Building Auditorium, 120 E. Eighth St.
THURSDAY
Pendleton
• Fall Creek Regional Waste District board of trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, County Road 650 West.
FRIDAY
No listings.
