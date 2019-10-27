MONDAY

Anderson

• Special meeting of the Pension Board, 1 p.m., Anderson Police Department Conference Room.

• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

Alexandria

• Planning Commission meeting, 6-6:30 p.m., City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Redevelopment Commission meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

Daleville

• School board, 6 p.m., boardroom, superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.

Ingalls

• Utility Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.

TUESDAY

Anderson

• Early voting, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., second floor, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Suicide awareness program, 6-8 p.m., Highland Middle School, 2108 E. 200N.

Pendleton

• Boards and Commissions Open House, 7-8 p.m., Pendleton Town Hall, 100 W. State St.

WEDNESDAY

Anderson

• Early voting, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., second floor, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

• Westside Concerned Citizens Coalition meeting, 6 p.m., Redbud Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Orestes

• Town Council, 7 p.m., 14 E. Oak St.

THURSDAY

Anderson

• Early voting, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., second floor, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

FRIDAY

Anderson

• Early voting, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., second floor, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.

Notices of local public meetings should be sent to Let’s Meet, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

