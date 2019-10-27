MONDAY
Anderson
• Special meeting of the Pension Board, 1 p.m., Anderson Police Department Conference Room.
• Board of Public Safety, 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Alexandria
• Planning Commission meeting, 6-6:30 p.m., City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Redevelopment Commission meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Daleville
• School board, 6 p.m., boardroom, superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Ingalls
• Utility Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
• Town Council, 7 p.m., Town Meeting Hall, 308 N. Meridian St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
• Early voting, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., second floor, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Suicide awareness program, 6-8 p.m., Highland Middle School, 2108 E. 200N.
Pendleton
• Boards and Commissions Open House, 7-8 p.m., Pendleton Town Hall, 100 W. State St.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
• Early voting, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., second floor, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
• Westside Concerned Citizens Coalition meeting, 6 p.m., Redbud Room, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Orestes
• Town Council, 7 p.m., 14 E. Oak St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
• Early voting, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., second floor, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
FRIDAY
Anderson
• Early voting, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., second floor, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
