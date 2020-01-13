Monday, Jan. 13
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Safety, 4:30 p.m., council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Anderson Civilian Review Board, 6 p.m., first-floor conference room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Daleville
• Special session/meeting of board of finance of Daleville Community Schools board, 6 p.m.; special session of board of trustees, 6:20 p.m.; boardroom, superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Elwood
• North Madison County Public Library System board of finance meeting, 4:30 p.m.; board of trustees meeting following; Elwood Public Library.
Ingalls
• Utility Board, 6:30 p.m.; council meeting, 7 p.m.; 308 N. Meridian St.
