Let’s Meet
THURSDAY
Anderson
• Revolving Loan Fund Board, 8:45 a.m., Conference Room 1, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Constitution Alive! hosted by Tea Party Madison County, 6-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
• Future Land Use Public Meeting hosted by Madison County Council of Governments, 7-8:30 p.m., 32 W. 10th St.
Alexandria
• Electronics Recycling Event hosted by Alexandria Community Center and Technology Recyclers, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Alexandria Community Center, 315 S. Harrison St.
