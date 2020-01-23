LOGO19 Lets Meet.jpg

Let’s Meet

THURSDAY

Anderson

• Revolving Loan Fund Board, 8:45 a.m., Conference Room 1, City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.

• Constitution Alive! hosted by Tea Party Madison County, 6-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

• Future Land Use Public Meeting hosted by Madison County Council of Governments, 7-8:30 p.m., 32 W. 10th St.

Alexandria

• Electronics Recycling Event hosted by Alexandria Community Center and Technology Recyclers, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Alexandria Community Center, 315 S. Harrison St.

Tags

Recommended for you