MONDAY
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Safety, 4:30 p.m., council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Anderson Civilian Review Board, 6 p.m., first floor conference room, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
Daleville
• Special session/meeting of the board of finance of Daleville Community School board, 6 p.m.; special session of the board of trustees, 6:20 p.m.; boardroom, superintendent’s office, 14300 W. Second St.
Elwood
• North Madison County Public Library System board of finance meeting, 4:30 p.m.; board of trustees meeting following; Elwood Public Library.
Ingalls
• Utility Board, 6:30 p.m.; council meeting, 7 p.m.; 308 N. Meridian St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
• Anderson Board of Public Works, 1:30 p.m., Room 503, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Anderson Plan Commission, 4:30 p.m., council chambers, Anderson City Building, 120 E. Eighth St.
• Madison County Council, 6 p.m., council chambers, Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson
• Board of Directors meeting, 10 a.m., East Central Indiana Solid Waste District office, 2031 Mounds Road.
• City of Anderson Citizens Coalition (CACCC) meeting, 5:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
THURSDAY
Anderson
• Regular meeting hosted by Westside Concerned Citizens Coalition, 6 p.m., Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
FRIDAY
No listings.
SATURDAY
No listings.
